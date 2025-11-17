Next Article
Acko's revenue jumps 35% in FY25, losses shrink by over a 3rd
Acko General Insurance had a strong year in FY25, with revenue rising 35% to ₹2,837 crore—mostly thanks to more people buying their insurance (gross premiums were up 31%).
Even better, the company managed to cut its losses by 37%, bringing them down to ₹424 crore.
Smarter spending and improved margins
Acko kept things tight on the cost side too: employee expenses dropped by 6% and advertising costs fell by 12%.
While commissions paid to agents did go up by 35%, overall expenses only grew by 17%.
Thanks to these moves, Acko's key financial metrics like ROCE and EBITDA margin also improved compared to last year.