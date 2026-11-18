370,000 metric tons will go to Indian fertilizer companies through SECI, while another chunk (83,000 metric tons) heads to Japan under a long-term deal.

This project follows ACME's earlier work in Oman and Gopalpur and demonstrates India's ability to produce competitive green molecules for diverse markets and end uses.

Plus, Brookfield is backing ACME Cleantech Ventures with up to $600 million for its pipeline of green molecule projects in India and West Asia.