ACME Group to invest $3.6B in Paradip green ammonia plant
ACME Group is putting $3.6 billion into a massive green ammonia plant in Paradip, Odisha, aiming to finish by 2029.
The facility will run on renewable energy and use advanced tech from Thyssenkrupp Uhde, with plans to make a 760,000-tonne facility.
ACME Group supply to India, Japan
370,000 metric tons will go to Indian fertilizer companies through SECI, while another chunk (83,000 metric tons) heads to Japan under a long-term deal.
This project follows ACME's earlier work in Oman and Gopalpur and demonstrates India's ability to produce competitive green molecules for diverse markets and end uses.
Plus, Brookfield is backing ACME Cleantech Ventures with up to $600 million for its pipeline of green molecule projects in India and West Asia.