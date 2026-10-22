Across Southeast Asia 243 million use AI, only 1%-2% pay

Even though most users aren't paying directly, businesses are loving AI for boosting online sales and making customer support smoother.

As Bain & Company's Florian Hoppe points out, folks still support AI by buying products made with it.

Singapore stands out as an early leader in AI adoption, showing just how fast tech is shaping work and the economy here.

The region's digital economy is set to hit $368 billion by 2026 and could top $1 trillion by 2035.