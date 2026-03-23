ACs, TVs, refrigerators to cost more soon: Here's why
Business
Big brands like LG, Samsung, Blue Star, and Voltas have bumped up air conditioner prices by 10% to 15%, thanks to rising costs from global tensions and a weaker rupee.
If you're eyeing a new TV or refrigerator, expect those to cost up to 5% more too.
More price hikes could land in April after recent increases earlier this year.
Why are prices going up?
It's not just about one thing: energy efficiency rules are stricter now, and the prices of metals like copper and aluminum are elevated.
Add in higher costs for plastics, shipping, and fuel (partly due to world events), and companies say they've had no choice but to adjust prices.
Even everyday stuff like bottled water is feeling the pinch with an 11% jump lately.