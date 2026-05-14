Activate invests in $11 billion ElevenLabs to deepen India ties

Indian startups could access ElevenLabs tools

With Activate on board, early-stage Indian startups could get special access to ElevenLabs's advanced voice AI tools.

Aakrit Vaish from Activate put it simply, "The investment in ElevenLabs is strategic in nature as it will be a way for us to partner with them to see how we can help the voice AI startup ecosystem here," and give India's startup scene a real boost.

Earlier this year, ElevenLabs also raised $500 million from top investors and Activate teamed up with NVIDIA, so there's a lot of momentum behind making India an even bigger part of the global AI conversation.