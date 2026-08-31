Activated carbon boosts India's ₹7,038.25 cr coconut exports in FY26
Business
India's coconut exports jumped 62% in FY26, reaching ₹7,038.25 crore.
The big reason? Activated carbon made from coconuts is in huge demand worldwide and brought in ₹4,688.89 crore on its own.
India's coconut products reach 155+ countries
Activated carbon is used for everything from water and air filters, gold mining, and even cosmetics.
Thanks to better processing and more global deals, India now ships coconut products to more than 155 countries, including the US U.A.E. Germany, and Sri Lanka.
As CDB CEO Deepa D Nair puts it, smart upgrades and the plant-based food trend are helping India shine globally.