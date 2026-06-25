Adani Airport City Limited unveils ₹20,000 cr airport cities plan

Majority funds to Mumbai and Navi-Mumbai

Nearly 70% of the investment will go into Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports alone, about 440 acres of the more than 655 acres.

The vision: pedestrian-friendly areas that link terminals with metro lines and city transport.

Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL says the company draws inspiration from global airport-city models such as Singapore's Changi Airport and Dubai International Airport.