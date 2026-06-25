Adani Airport City Limited unveils ₹20,000 cr airport cities plan
Business
Adani Airport City Limited just revealed plans for massive "airport cities" at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati.
With a more than ₹20,000 crore investment, they're aiming to build about 22 million square feet of cool spaces: think hotels, shopping spots, entertainment zones, and more, all connected right next to the airports.
Majority funds to Mumbai and Navi-Mumbai
Nearly 70% of the investment will go into Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports alone, about 440 acres of the more than 655 acres.
The vision: pedestrian-friendly areas that link terminals with metro lines and city transport.
Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL says the company draws inspiration from global airport-city models such as Singapore's Changi Airport and Dubai International Airport.