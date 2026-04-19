Adani Airport City Ltd launches 3 hospitality, real estate firms
Business
Adani Airport City Ltd just set up three new companies, one each for Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad, to handle real-estate and hotel-related activities.
Adani's $15B plan targets 200 million passengers
These subsidiaries were created to level up infrastructure at major airports Adani already manages.
It's all part of their $15 billion plan to handle way more travelers by 2030, aiming for 200 million passengers a year as India's air travel scene keeps booming.