Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal says India needs 3rd airline
Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal thinks India needs not just IndiGo and Air India, but a third major airline to really connect the country with the world.
At Delhi Aviation India 2026, he said building up strong local airlines should come first: "protect Indian airlines first," and India needed to develop a stronger airline ecosystem before opening the market to greater international competition.
Adani Airports to invest $10-$11bn
To make this happen, Adani Airports plans to invest $10 billion to $11 billion over seven years, expanding its capacity from 100 million to 300 million passengers over the next decade.
It is also upgrading Mumbai's Terminal 1, fast-tracking Navi Mumbai airport's next phase, and taking on the privatization of 11 more airports, all aimed at meeting rising travel demand and making flying smoother for everyone.