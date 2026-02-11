Adani airports report 19% jump in air cargo
Adani Group's six airports just posted a 19% jump in air cargo from April to December 2025; industry experts attribute such growth in part to manufacturing dispersion and airline network recalibration.
This isn't just a blip—it shows how India's logistics scene is leveling up fast.
Ahmedabad Airport led the pack
Ahmedabad Airport led the pack with nearly a 30% surge in cargo, crossing the one lakh ton mark and closing in on Kolkata's numbers.
Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati also grew, though Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru slipped a bit.
With 50-year PPP contracts from AAI (awarded in 2020-2021), these airports aren't just moving more goods—they're making serious money: they have also reported revenue gains.
Adani has discussed additional investments and plans to bid for even more airports.
Experts say modernizing AAICLAS & AIASL will be key if India wants its export game to keep rising.