Adani Atomic Energy launches Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Ltd. with ₹5L Business Apr 20, 2026

Adani Atomic Energy Ltd. (AAEL) just launched Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Ltd. (CMAEL), marking its later expansion into the nuclear energy space.

Registered this April, CMAEL is set up with ₹5 lakh of capital and is fully owned by Adani Atomic Energy Ltd., making it part of the wider Adani Power family.