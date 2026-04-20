Adani Atomic Energy launches Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Ltd. with ₹5L
Business
Adani Atomic Energy Ltd. (AAEL) just launched Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Ltd. (CMAEL), marking its later expansion into the nuclear energy space.
Registered this April, CMAEL is set up with ₹5 lakh of capital and is fully owned by Adani Atomic Energy Ltd., making it part of the wider Adani Power family.
India plans private nuclear role
This launch fits right in with India's plan to let private companies play a bigger part in nuclear power, while the government keeps control over safety and fuel.
It's a pretty big shift for India's energy scene, and could mean more innovation and opportunities ahead.