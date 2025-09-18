Adani Cement builds world's largest temple raft foundation

The foundation will support the tallest temple in the world

Over 600 people, 26 concrete plants, and 285 mixers teamed up for this project.

The new foundation will support the Jagat Janani Maa Umiya Temple, set to be the world's tallest at 504 feet and part of a huge spiritual campus.

Thousands showed up or tuned in online to witness the casting—Vinod Bahety from Adani Cement described it as a blend of innovation and cultural heritage.