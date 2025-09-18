Adani Cement builds world's largest temple raft foundation
Adani Cement and PSP Infra just finished building the world's largest temple raft foundation at Umiya Dham, near Ahmedabad.
The nonstop 54-hour concrete pour used 24,100 cubic meters of eco-friendly ECOMaxX M45 concrete—a move that cut the project's carbon footprint by 60%.
This massive effort highlights Adani's knack for combining technical skill with sustainability.
The foundation will support the tallest temple in the world
Over 600 people, 26 concrete plants, and 285 mixers teamed up for this project.
The new foundation will support the Jagat Janani Maa Umiya Temple, set to be the world's tallest at 504 feet and part of a huge spiritual campus.
Thousands showed up or tuned in online to witness the casting—Vinod Bahety from Adani Cement described it as a blend of innovation and cultural heritage.