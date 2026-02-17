Adani commits $100B to AI data centers
India's biggest companies—led by Adani Group—have pledged a combined $125 billion toward the AI ecosystem;
Adani announced a $100 billion commitment, planned to be spent by 2035, to build next-gen, renewable-powered AI data centers.
Adani's announcement came at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
Adani's green data centers
Adani is working with Google, Microsoft, and Flipkart to launch these eco-friendly data centers.
Adani and Google have announced campuses in Visakhapatnam and additional campuses in Noida, while Hyderabad and Pune are planned with Microsoft.
The whole project leans on clean energy from Adani's huge Khavda renewables site.
Other companies and government support
Alongside Adani, Reliance, Tata, and L&T are all in—with hopes of making India less dependent on foreign tech.
The government is sweetening the deal with tax breaks and a ₹100 billion venture fund.
All together, these moves aim to build a $250 billion homegrown AI ecosystem over the next decade—helping India keep pace with global leaders like the US and China while powering its digital future.