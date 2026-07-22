Adani Defence & Aerospace and DRDO to build IAF AEW&C-MKII
Adani Defence & Aerospace is teaming up with DRDO to build India's new Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C-MKII) system.
They'll be upgrading six Airbus A321s with high-tech gear, giving the Indian Air Force a major boost in long-range surveillance and real-time command.
These advanced planes are set to join the fleet between 2032 and 2033.
Partnership covers 30 year support
The AEW&C-MKII will work seamlessly with the IAF's air command system, helping speed up responses and tighten defense coordination.
With this project, India joins a select group of countries making their own AEW&C systems, a big win for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Adani is also the first private Indian company trusted with a defense project of this scale, while DRDO brings its research expertise.
The partnership covers 30 years of support, from maintenance, repair and overhaul, and technical support.