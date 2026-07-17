Adani Defence Systems to buy 44.6% stake in FSSPL
Business
Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd. (ADSTL) has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 44.6% stake in Flight Simulation Solutions (FSSPL), which will make it the sole owner once the transaction is completed.
The move, announced July 16, 2026, will give ADSTL full control of FSSPL.
Adani Enterprises raises 15,000cr despite loss
With this deal, ADSTL will also fully own Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), which was previously only partly theirs.
On top of that, Adani Enterprises recently raised ₹15,000 crore by selling shares at a discount; even though they posted a net loss last quarter, their revenue actually grew over 20%.