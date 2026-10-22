Adani Energy Solutions reports 148% Q2 profit rise to ₹1,323cr

AESL's transmission business brought in ₹3,599 crore (up 52%), and its energy solutions platform saw nearly 11-fold growth compared to last year.

The company is expanding fast, with a project pipeline worth ₹87,000 crore and almost 15 million smart meters installed so far.

CEO Kandarp Patel says these moves are all about building better infrastructure and setting up AESL for long-term success.