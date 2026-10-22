Adani Energy Solutions reports 148% Q2 profit rise to ₹1,323cr
Business
Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) just reported a huge 148% rise in profit for Q2 FY27, hitting ₹1,323 crore.
Their revenue also shot up by 53% to ₹10,075 crore, thanks to strong results across key business areas.
AESL transmission ₹3,599cr, energy nearly 11x
AESL's transmission business brought in ₹3,599 crore (up 52%), and its energy solutions platform saw nearly 11-fold growth compared to last year.
The company is expanding fast, with a project pipeline worth ₹87,000 crore and almost 15 million smart meters installed so far.
CEO Kandarp Patel says these moves are all about building better infrastructure and setting up AESL for long-term success.