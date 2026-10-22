Adani Energy Solutions rolling out 24.6 million smart meters, 29,519cr potential

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is rolling out 24.6 million smart meters across 10 projects, carrying a revenue potential of over ₹29,519 crore.

This big move is part of their plan to boost the metering business and support a massive ₹87,000 crore transmission project pipeline.

They had 14.82 million smart meters installed cumulatively by the end of September 2026, double last year's numbers.