Adani Energy Solutions rolling out 24.6 million smart meters, 29,519cr potential
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is rolling out 24.6 million smart meters across 10 projects, carrying a revenue potential of over ₹29,519 crore.
This big move is part of their plan to boost the metering business and support a massive ₹87,000 crore transmission project pipeline.
They had 14.82 million smart meters installed cumulatively by the end of September 2026, double last year's numbers.
AESL signs 25-year PPA with MSEDCL
While AESL installed 3.5 million meters in the first half of fiscal 2027, a bit less than last year, they are staying focused on hitting their ambitious goals.
The company just posted a huge 148% jump in net profit (₹1,323 crore) and saw revenue climb 53% over last year.
Plus, they have entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to supply 2,500 MW of round-the-clock power.