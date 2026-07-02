Adani Enterprises and IRH to build Odisha $11.5B aluminum plant

Aluminum project to create 53,500 jobs

The project includes everything from a huge alumina refinery and smelter to a 4,000-megawatt power plant and a manufacturing park for making aluminum parts.

It's expected to create around 53,500 jobs across construction, mining, production, and more, giving local businesses a boost too.

Odisha's chief minister called it a big step toward making the state a global hub for aluminum, while Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, said it'll help India compete worldwide.