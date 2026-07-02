Adani Enterprises and IRH to build Odisha $11.5B aluminum plant
Big news for Odisha: Adani Enterprises and International Resources Holding (IRH) are joining forces with the state government to build a massive, $11.5 billion aluminum plant.
The investment will roll out in two phases and is set to be India's largest foreign direct investment in the metallurgy sector.
Aluminum project to create 53,500 jobs
The project includes everything from a huge alumina refinery and smelter to a 4,000-megawatt power plant and a manufacturing park for making aluminum parts.
It's expected to create around 53,500 jobs across construction, mining, production, and more, giving local businesses a boost too.
Odisha's chief minister called it a big step toward making the state a global hub for aluminum, while Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, said it'll help India compete worldwide.