Adani Enterprises gains after US DOJ drops bribery charges ₹2,725

SEC, DOJ settlements resolve Adani cases

The US Securities and Exchange Commission settled its case with Gautam and Sagar Adani by slapping an $18 million penalty (without admitting guilt), while the Justice Department's separate settlement involved a hefty $275 million payment and led to all charges being dismissed for good.

This helped Adani Enterprises's shares, but other group stocks like Adani SEZ and Ports, Adani Green, and Adani Power didn't see much action, likely because investors are still cautious due to tensions between the US and Iran.