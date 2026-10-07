Adani Enterprises gets 'AA' from CARE Ratings after 15,000-cr raise

CARE expects AEL's profit before interest, lease, depreciation and tax (PBILDT) to expand in FY27, thanks to stable operations at Kutch Copper and more revenue from airport businesses.

The agency also pointed out that AEL is a key part of the Adani Group, acting as a launchpad for new ventures like airports and data centers.

For the company, this upgrade is recognition of years of careful money management and growing importance within the group.