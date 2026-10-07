Adani Enterprises gets 'AA' from CARE Ratings after 15,000-cr raise
Business
Adani Enterprises (AEL) just got its long-term rating bumped up from 'AA-' to 'AA' by CARE Ratings, the best in the company's history.
This upgrade comes after a big ₹15,000-crore fundraise and a major stake sale in Adani Airports, showing off AEL's stronger financial position and steady growth.
CARE sees AEL PBILDT expansion FY27
CARE expects AEL's profit before interest, lease, depreciation and tax (PBILDT) to expand in FY27, thanks to stable operations at Kutch Copper and more revenue from airport businesses.
The agency also pointed out that AEL is a key part of the Adani Group, acting as a launchpad for new ventures like airports and data centers.
For the company, this upgrade is recognition of years of careful money management and growing importance within the group.