Adani Enterprises launches $1 billion share sale to strengthen finances
Business
Adani Enterprises just launched a big share sale, aiming to raise about $1 billion by offering nearly 35 million shares at a 9% discount.
The goal? To strengthen its finances after recent legal settlements in the US and keep momentum going after solid gains in its power and green energy businesses.
Adani announces $11.5 billion aluminum JV
The funds will help build a new polyvinyl chloride plant, pay road concession fees, and cut debt in Adani's solar, airport, and copper businesses.
On top of that, Adani also announced a joint venture with Abu Dhabi's International Holding Co. for an $11.5 billion aluminum project in Odisha, signaling big plans to expand into metals.