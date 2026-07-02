Adani Enterprises launches ₹10,000 cr QIP at ₹2,883 per share

Funds for airports and data centers

The funds are set to power Adani's next-generation projects: think new airports, AI-ready data centers (with help from Jabil Inc.), and an aluminum plant in Odisha with International Holding Co.

The group has also pledged $100 billion to develop green-energy-powered, AI-ready data centers by 2035.

Analysts note that Adani's ambitious growth depends heavily on these fundraisers, and all this cash is earmarked for expansion, not paying off debt.