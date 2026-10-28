Adani Enterprises loses about $10bn as analysts eye earnings
Adani Enterprises has lost about $10 billion in market value since July 2026, with shares dropping more than 20% after an earlier surge.
The earlier rally was thanks to clearing up legal troubles in India and the US.
Now, everyone is watching for the company's upcoming earnings report: analysts think it might bounce back to profitability.
Investors eye airports copper Jabil JV
People are keeping an eye on Adani's airport business, copper projects, and its joint venture with Jabil for AI and data center equipment manufacturing, all seen as big growth bets.
The airports unit recently raised $1 billion from major investors like Alpha Wave Global and Temasek Holdings, showing there is still confidence despite rising debt and higher borrowing costs.
Investors are especially curious about updates on the Jabil partnership and airport passenger numbers, since these could really shape where the stock goes from here.