Adani Enterprises pilots low-carbon formic acid with Dioxycle in India
Business
Adani Enterprises is teaming up with French cleantech firm Dioxycle to make low-carbon chemicals in India, marking the Adani Group's entry into the low-carbon chemicals sector.
Their plan? Use renewable energy and captured carbon dioxide to create more eco-friendly products, starting with a pilot plant for formic acid, a chemical used in everything from textiles to farming.
Dioxycle converts CO2 with green energy
Dioxycle brings technology that turns CO2 and green energy into useful chemicals, cutting emissions along the way.
Adani and Dioxycle will initially focus on a pilot plant, hoping to scale up if things go well.