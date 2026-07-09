Adani Enterprises pilots low-carbon formic acid with Dioxycle in India Business Jul 09, 2026

Adani Enterprises is teaming up with French cleantech firm Dioxycle to make low-carbon chemicals in India, marking the Adani Group's entry into the low-carbon chemicals sector.

Their plan? Use renewable energy and captured carbon dioxide to create more eco-friendly products, starting with a pilot plant for formic acid, a chemical used in everything from textiles to farming.