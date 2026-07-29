Adani Enterprises posts record ₹5,642cr EBITDA and ₹33,546cr income
Business
Adani Enterprises just hit its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA at ₹5,642 crore, a 49% jump from last year.
Total income also shot up by 50% to ₹33,546 crore, showing the company's strong growth momentum.
Adani Enterprises profit before tax ₹1,295cr
Profit before tax came in at ₹1,295 crore (not counting a one-time OFAC settlement).
This quarter saw some major milestones: international flights started at Navi Mumbai Airport in July, and tolls began on the Ganga Expressway in May.
The copper business added ₹749 crore to earnings, while Adani New Industries ramped up solar capacity.
Chairman Gautam Adani called out the successful ₹15,000 crore QIP fundraise as proof that investors believe in AEL's long-term vision for building infrastructure and value.