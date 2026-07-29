Adani Enterprises posts ₹1,160cr Q1 loss after ₹2,644cr OFAC settlement
Business
Adani Enterprises just reported a ₹1,160 crore loss for Q1 FY27, a sharp turn from last year's ₹885 crore profit.
The main reason? A one-time payment of ₹2,644 crore to settle with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
Adani Enterprises revenue up 50%
Even with the loss, Adani's revenue shot up 50% to ₹32,924 crore compared to last year.
Operating profits (EBITDA) also grew by 17.5%, but the margin slipped from 19.4% to 15.2%.
Adani Enterprises shares up 0.62%
Despite the headline loss, Adani's stock inched up by 0.62% after results were announced, suggesting investors are keeping an eye on long-term growth beyond this unusual quarter.