Adani Enterprises to spin off incubating units in FY28-29
Big changes are coming to the Adani Group.
Its main company, Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), just announced they will start spinning off their incubating businesses (like airports, roads, data centers, and green hydrogen) into separate companies in FY28-29.
CFO Jugeshinder Singh shared this plan at their annual meeting, saying AEL's role is to nurture these ventures until they're ready to stand on their own.
Adani Enterprises plans ₹35,000-40,000 cr yearly
AEL isn't slowing down anytime soon. Over the next five years, they plan to invest ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 crore each year into projects that promise solid returns (aiming for 15%).
Some big targets: boosting Adani Power's capacity to 45 GW and building a huge 3 GW data center platform by 2030.
In FY26 alone, Adani Group invested ₹1.5 lakh crore, over 30% of India's private-sector capex, with Singh noting that while market values might shift, the real worth of their assets will show up in the long run.