Adani Enterprises to spin off incubating units in FY28-29

Adani Enterprises plans ₹35,000-40,000 cr yearly

AEL isn't slowing down anytime soon. Over the next five years, they plan to invest ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 crore each year into projects that promise solid returns (aiming for 15%).

Some big targets: boosting Adani Power's capacity to 45 GW and building a huge 3 GW data center platform by 2030.

In FY26 alone, Adani Group invested ₹1.5 lakh crore, over 30% of India's private-sector capex, with Singh noting that while market values might shift, the real worth of their assets will show up in the long run.