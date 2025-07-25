Next Article
Adani Enterprises's stock rises 4.1% this July: Key statistics
Adani Enterprises, a significant entity in the Adani Group, caught investors' attention this July with its stock rising 4.1% for the month.
Even though it closed slightly lower at ₹2,614.50 on July 25 (down just 0.23%), trading volume stayed high—over three lakh shares changed hands—which shows people are still interested.
Stock's PE ratio stands at 42.41
The company's earnings per share hit ₹61.51 and its price-to-earnings ratio is a hefty 42.41, hinting at strong growth vibes but also a bit of risk if you're thinking long-term.
Over the past three months, the stock returned nearly 7%.
Its six-month beta is pretty high (2.93), meaning it moves up and down more than most stocks—great if you like action, but something to keep an eye on if market swings make you nervous.