Adani Enterprises's stock rises 4.1% this July: Key statistics

Stock's PE ratio stands at 42.41

The company's earnings per share hit ₹61.51 and its price-to-earnings ratio is a hefty 42.41, hinting at strong growth vibes but also a bit of risk if you're thinking long-term.

Over the past three months, the stock returned nearly 7%.

Its six-month beta is pretty high (2.93), meaning it moves up and down more than most stocks—great if you like action, but something to keep an eye on if market swings make you nervous.