Adani eyes $1.4 billion Jaiprakash acquisition in M&A revival
Adani Group is leading the race to buy Jaiprakash Associates, an insolvent company with stakes in cement, power, and real estate.
Their ₹12,600 crore bid is actually lower than a rival offer but comes with no strings attached—making it more attractive to creditors who are now weighing their options.
Deal will boost Adani's presence across key sectors
If Adani pulls this off, it'll boost their presence across key sectors and heat up competition with big names like UltraTech Cement.
It's also a sign that Adani is bouncing back after recent challenges and ready to bet big on India's infrastructure growth—all using their own funds.
If you're following how major players shape the country's future, this deal is worth your attention.