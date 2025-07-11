Next Article
Bharti Airtel experiences morning trade dip
Bharti Airtel's stock dipped 1.25% on Friday morning, landing at ₹1,940—even though the company's been making some big moves lately.
They just announced a ₹16 per share dividend (ex-date July 18, 2025), set up a new subsidiary, and picked Ericsson tech to boost their Fixed Wireless Access game.
Airtel's revenue jumped to ₹1.73 lakh crore in FY25
Numbers-wise, Airtel is on a roll: revenue jumped from about ₹1 lakh crore in 2021 to nearly ₹1.73 lakh crore in 2025—a solid 15% jump just from last year.
Net profit for FY25 hit ₹33,778 crore and key ratios improved too—debt-to-equity dropped from 2.20 to 1.30 since 2021, and earnings per share climbed to ₹58 this year.