Bharti Airtel experiences morning trade dip

Airtel's revenue jumped to ₹1.73 lakh crore in FY25

Numbers-wise, Airtel is on a roll: revenue jumped from about ₹1 lakh crore in 2021 to nearly ₹1.73 lakh crore in 2025—a solid 15% jump just from last year.

Net profit for FY25 hit ₹33,778 crore and key ratios improved too—debt-to-equity dropped from 2.20 to 1.30 since 2021, and earnings per share climbed to ₹58 this year.