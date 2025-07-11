Silver prices reach record high in India
Silver just crossed ₹1.10 lakh per kilo in India for the first time ever, thanks to a surge in demand and some global money jitters.
The spot price touched ₹109.90 per gram on July 11, while international prices also ticked up slightly as investors looked for safer bets during economic uncertainty.
Why silver is shining bright
People are snapping up silver as a safe investment because of inflation worries and new US tariff threats.
In India, prices also get pushed higher when the rupee weakens against the dollar, since silver is linked to global rates.
Basically, when interest rates are low and inflation is high, precious metals like silver tend to shine.
What's next?
If global trends continue and the rupee stays weak, silver could get even pricier—good news for investors but tough luck if you're looking to buy jewelry or gadgets that use silver.
This jump is all about worldwide market vibes rather than any big change in local supply.