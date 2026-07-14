Adani family tops GROHE-Hurun India 2026 Real Estate Rich List

Big news in real estate: The Adani family just took the top spot on the GROHE-Hurun India 2026 Real Estate Rich List, edging out DLF's Rajiv Singh and family.

Thanks to a major consolidation under Adani Properties, their wealth jumped 73% to ₹90,400 crore.

Meanwhile, Singh's wealth dropped by 29% to ₹90,200 crore after market corrections.