Adani family tops GROHE-Hurun India 2026 Real Estate Rich List
Big news in real estate: The Adani family just took the top spot on the GROHE-Hurun India 2026 Real Estate Rich List, edging out DLF's Rajiv Singh and family.
Thanks to a major consolidation under Adani Properties, their wealth jumped 73% to ₹90,400 crore.
Meanwhile, Singh's wealth dropped by 29% to ₹90,200 crore after market corrections.
Real estate developers' wealth rises 2%
Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Lodha Developers), Vikas Oberoi (Oberoi Realty), and Chandru Raheja (K Raheja Group) rounded out the top five.
Even though DLF is still India's highest-valued listed real estate company, Adani Properties became the most valuable unlisted player with a ₹38,000 crore boost.
Despite a tough year (only 31 of 150 tracked companies saw gains and the BSE Realty Index fell by 20%), the combined wealth of developers actually grew by 2%, reaching ₹16.5 lakh crore.