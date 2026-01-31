Adani Green clarifies its role in SEC case Business Jan 31, 2026

Adani Green Energy wants everyone to know: the company itself isn't involved in the US SEC's civil fraud case against its directors, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.

The company made earlier disclosures in November 2024.

The case accuses the two of personal securities violations tied to an alleged bribery scheme.

After some delays serving legal papers in India, the directors' lawyers finally accepted them on January 30, 2026—so now they have 90 days to respond or challenge the court's authority.