Adani Green clarifies its role in SEC case
Adani Green Energy wants everyone to know: the company itself isn't involved in the US SEC's civil fraud case against its directors, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.
The company made earlier disclosures in November 2024.
The case accuses the two of personal securities violations tied to an alleged bribery scheme.
After some delays serving legal papers in India, the directors' lawyers finally accepted them on January 30, 2026—so now they have 90 days to respond or challenge the court's authority.
No FCPA charges against Adanis yet
In January 2026, after media reports the SEC was seeking court approval for alternative service methods, Adani Green's shares fell by up to 14%, while the Adani Group's market capitalisation slid by roughly $12.5 billion—a big shock for investors.
Still, official filings make it clear: there are no Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) bribery charges against either director right now.
The legal drama is still playing out in a New York court.