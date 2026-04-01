Adani Green Energy Limited tops CareEdge-ESG with 87.3 CARE rating
Business
Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) just scored the highest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating among Indian companies assessed by CareEdge-ESG, earning an impressive 87.3 from CARE ESG Ratings.
This puts AGEL at the forefront of sustainability in the renewable energy space and shows how seriously it takes eco-friendly practices.
Adani Green ESG could unlock funding
AGEL's strong ESG score comes from solid climate risk management, responsible water and waste handling, and transparent governance.
This recognition isn't just a trophy: it could help AGEL attract more funding for big renewable projects and push its long-term green goals even further.