Adani Green Energy opens largest battery outside China in Khavda
Business
Adani Green Energy just rolled out the world's largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China in Khavda, Gujarat, think 3.37 gigawatt-hours of clean energy backup, all built in just 10 months.
This huge setup is now the biggest outside China, and an extra 1.37 gigawatt-hours was added in March 2026.
Daylong power for almost 1 million homes
This battery system can keep almost 1 million homes running for a whole day or light up over 12 million LED bulbs for 10 hours straight.
It is a big step toward reliable green power, and AGEL says it is part of its push to deliver round-the-clock renewable energy and expand even further by 2029.