Adani Green Energy posts 16% Q2 FY27 profit ₹747 cr
Business
Adani Green Energy just posted a solid 16% jump in profit for Q2 FY27, reaching ₹747 crore.
This boost came from a big 45% rise in power supply revenue and a strong increase in energy sales.
EBITDA from power supply also increased 51% to ₹3,835 crore.
Adani Green capacity up 24% YoY
The company's green energy capacity grew 24% year-over-year, thanks mainly to the massive Khavda project in Gujarat.
They've also ramped up their battery storage to the highest single-site level globally.
Looking ahead, Adani Green is setting up new solar parks and hybrid plants, with a 20.8 GW operational renewable energy portfolio by the end of September 2026, as part of their plan to help power India's clean energy future.