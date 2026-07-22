Adani Green Energy posts 19% Q1 FY2027 profit ₹983 cr
Business
Adani Green Energy just posted a 19% jump in profit for Q1 FY2027, hitting ₹983 crore.
The boost came from adding more renewable energy projects and selling more power, with total income also rising 16% to ₹4,663 crore.
Adani Green power revenue up 29%
The company's revenue from supplying power shot up 29% to ₹4,280 crore, thanks to a 30% increase in energy sales.
It expanded its operational renewable capacity by 27%, now reaching 20.1 GW, including major growth at its Khavda park in Gujarat.
With these moves, Adani Green is pushing closer to its goal of hitting 50 GW of renewables by 2030.