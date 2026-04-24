Adani Green Energy posts 34% rise, ₹514cr Q4 profit

Adani Green income rises to ₹3,727cr

The company's income for the quarter rose nearly 14% to ₹3,727 crore, and revenue from supplying power increased by 16%.

This momentum comes from adding new renewable energy projects and boosting battery storage in Khavda.

Looking ahead, Adani Green plans even more battery capacity by fiscal 2027.

Investors noticed too—the stock price ticked up after these results.