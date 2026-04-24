Adani Green Energy posts 34% rise, ₹514cr Q4 profit
Business
Adani Green Energy just posted a strong fourth quarter, with net profit jumping 34% year-on-year to ₹514 crore.
That's a huge leap not only from last year, but also compared to the previous quarter, where profit was just ₹5 crore.
Adani Green income rises to ₹3,727cr
The company's income for the quarter rose nearly 14% to ₹3,727 crore, and revenue from supplying power increased by 16%.
This momentum comes from adding new renewable energy projects and boosting battery storage in Khavda.
Looking ahead, Adani Green plans even more battery capacity by fiscal 2027.
Investors noticed too—the stock price ticked up after these results.