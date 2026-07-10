Adani Green Energy Q1 sales jump 30% to 13,657 MU
Business
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) just reported a 30% jump in energy sales for Q1 FY27, hitting 13,657 million units.
This boost came from ramping up their renewable capacity by 27% to 20,142 MW, thanks to adding 4,327 MW of new green projects in the past year.
AGEL adds 848 MW this quarter
AGEL rolled out another 848 MW this quarter and expanded its battery storage at Khavda.
Their clean power now reaches over nine million homes each year and helps cut about 37 million metric tons of CO2 emissions.
Investors noticed too: AGEL's stock closed up over 3% on Friday after these strong results.