Adani Green Energy's sales surge 42% in Q1
Adani Green Energy just reported a big 42% boost in energy sales for April-June 2025, hitting 10,479 million units.
This pushed revenue up by 31% to ₹3,312 crore and nudged shares nearly 1% higher to ₹1,012.70 on July 29.
On track to hit 50GW capacity by 2030
The company is growing fast—not just in sales but also in capacity and profits.
Operational renewable capacity shot up 45% year-on-year to 15.8GW, thanks to new projects like the Khavda solar park in Gujarat.
CEO Ashish Khanna says they're on track for their ambitious goal of hitting 50GW by 2030.
Stock still has room to run, says Macquarie
Strong financials (EBITDA up 31%, cash profit up 25%) plus a top global ESG score show Adani Green is serious about clean energy leadership.
The market's taking note too—Macquarie still rates the stock "outperform" with a target price of ₹1,200.