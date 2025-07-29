Next Article
Sensex gains 700 points, Nifty settles above 24,800 mark
Indian stock markets made a strong comeback on Tuesday—Sensex shot up over 700 points, reaching an intraday high of 81,306, while Nifty reclaimed the key 24,800 mark in intraday trade.
This ended a three-day losing streak and was powered by investors snapping up shares across IT, metals, and real estate.
Real estate stocks stood out with nearly a 2% jump in the Nifty Realty index.
Market volatility also eased as India VIX dropped almost 3%, hinting that traders were feeling more relaxed.
On top of that, India's industrial production grew by 1.5% in June and positive global cues—from Asia to Wall Street futures—helped boost confidence all around.