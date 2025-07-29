Sensex gains 700 points, Nifty settles above 24,800 mark

India's industrial production grew by 1.5% in June

Real estate stocks stood out with nearly a 2% jump in the Nifty Realty index.

Market volatility also eased as India VIX dropped almost 3%, hinting that traders were feeling more relaxed.

On top of that, India's industrial production grew by 1.5% in June and positive global cues—from Asia to Wall Street futures—helped boost confidence all around.