AI skills are now required in these job sectors
AI know-how isn't just for coders anymore.
A recent Lightcast report found that jobs asking for AI skills now pop up everywhere, not just in IT or computer science.
These roles pay about 28% more—roughly $18,000 extra per year—compared to jobs without AI requirements.
AI skills are now required across all job sectors
By 2025, a significant portion of AI-related job postings came from fields outside traditional tech roles, including marketing, HR, education, and finance.
Mentions of generative AI tools (think ChatGPT and Copilot) have jumped 800% since 2022.
While classic tech roles are down—from 61% to 49% of the total—the need for focused AI skills is spreading fast.
So whether you're into business or creative work, learning a bit of AI could seriously boost your future career options.
```