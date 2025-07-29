AI skills are now required in these job sectors

AI skills are now required across all job sectors

By 2025, a significant portion of AI-related job postings came from fields outside traditional tech roles, including marketing, HR, education, and finance.

Mentions of generative AI tools (think ChatGPT and Copilot) have jumped 800% since 2022.

While classic tech roles are down—from 61% to 49% of the total—the need for focused AI skills is spreading fast.

So whether you're into business or creative work, learning a bit of AI could seriously boost your future career options.

