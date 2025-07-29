Decathlon aims to source $3B from India by 2030

90% of products sold in India will be locally sourced

Decathlon isn't just selling more here—they're building deep roots. By 2030, up to 90% of what they sell in Indian stores will be made locally.

The brand already runs over 130 stores in around 55 cities and plans to keep expanding fast.

With a €100 million investment announced previously and profits hitting ₹197 crore in FY24, India is quickly becoming one of Decathlon's top hubs for both innovation and production—good news if you love affordable sports gear or are eyeing jobs in design or manufacturing.