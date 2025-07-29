Should you buy Hindustan Unilever stock ahead of earnings?
Hindustan Unilever's stock barely budged on Tuesday, closing at ₹2,443.10.
The share price saw little movement ahead of new earnings updates, reflecting how the company is holding its ground.
HUL's Q1 FY26 performance
Even with rising costs and slimmer margins, HUL managed to grow sales last quarter.
Revenue for Jan-Mar 2025 was ₹15,670 crore—slightly down from the previous quarter but up year-on-year.
Net profit was ₹2,476 crore.
HUL's stellar performance in FY25
For the full year, HUL's revenue climbed to ₹63,121 crore and net profit hit ₹10,679 crore.
With zero debt and a return on equity of 21.55%, they're keeping things solid financially.
Plus, shareholders are getting rewarded—a final dividend of ₹24 per share lands this June (on top of earlier payouts), showing HUL's commitment to steady returns even in a competitive market.