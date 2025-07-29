Should you buy Hindustan Unilever stock ahead of earnings?

Even with rising costs and slimmer margins, HUL managed to grow sales last quarter. Revenue for Jan-Mar 2025 was ₹15,670 crore—slightly down from the previous quarter but up year-on-year. Net profit was ₹2,476 crore.

HUL's stellar performance in FY25

For the full year, HUL's revenue climbed to ₹63,121 crore and net profit hit ₹10,679 crore.

With zero debt and a return on equity of 21.55%, they're keeping things solid financially.

Plus, shareholders are getting rewarded—a final dividend of ₹24 per share lands this June (on top of earlier payouts), showing HUL's commitment to steady returns even in a competitive market.