Bezos sells $735 million worth of Amazon shares on wedding day
On his wedding day, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos cashed out over 3.3 million company shares for $735 million.
This wasn't a spur-of-the-moment move—it's part of a bigger plan to sell about 25 million shares (worth $5.7 billion) by May 29, 2026, all under a pre-set SEC trading plan.
Even after these sales, Bezos still holds around 884 million Amazon shares and remains the company's top individual shareholder.
World's 3rd richest person
Bezos is sitting on an estimated $252 billion fortune, making him the world's third richest person.
Alongside selling stock, he donated nearly 634,000 Amazon shares (about $190 million) to charity this year.
While he hasn't signed The Giving Pledge yet, these donations hint at a more intentional approach to giving back—even if it's on his own terms.