NSDL IPO opens tomorrow: Should you subscribe to the issue?

Grey market indicates 17% listing gains

Right now, NSDL shares are showing a gray market premium of ₹135—hinting at possible listing gains around 17%, though that's never guaranteed.

The company hopes to wrap up its listing by August 14 and reach a valuation near $1.85 billion.

Big names like IDBI Bank and NSE will be trimming their stakes to meet SEBI rules, with ICICI Securities and Axis Capital leading the IPO process.