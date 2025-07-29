Next Article
NSDL IPO opens tomorrow: Should you subscribe to the issue?
NSDL is opening its IPO on July 30, offering shares priced between ₹760 and ₹800.
The minimum you can apply for is 18 shares, and the total issue size is ₹4,011.60 crore.
This is an Offer for Sale (OFS), so existing investors are selling part of their stake.
Grey market indicates 17% listing gains
Right now, NSDL shares are showing a gray market premium of ₹135—hinting at possible listing gains around 17%, though that's never guaranteed.
The company hopes to wrap up its listing by August 14 and reach a valuation near $1.85 billion.
Big names like IDBI Bank and NSE will be trimming their stakes to meet SEBI rules, with ICICI Securities and Axis Capital leading the IPO process.