Why TCS shares fell despite best-ever annual profit, revenue numbers

TCS's record-breaking FY25 and Q1 numbers

TCS made more money than last year, with FY25 revenue up to ₹2,55,324cr and net profit rising to ₹48,797cr.

In just the June quarter alone, they brought in ₹63,437cr revenue and ₹12,819cr profit.

If you're a shareholder, you got rewarded too—a final dividend of ₹30 per share announced in April, effective from June, and another ₹11 per share announced in June, effective from July.