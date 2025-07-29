Why TCS shares fell despite best-ever annual profit, revenue numbers
TCS shares slipped 1.07% on Tuesday, closing at ₹3,046.30—even though the company just posted its best-ever annual revenue and profit numbers.
TCS's record-breaking FY25 and Q1 numbers
TCS made more money than last year, with FY25 revenue up to ₹2,55,324cr and net profit rising to ₹48,797cr.
In just the June quarter alone, they brought in ₹63,437cr revenue and ₹12,819cr profit.
If you're a shareholder, you got rewarded too—a final dividend of ₹30 per share announced in April, effective from June, and another ₹11 per share announced in June, effective from July.
Broader market sentiment affecting stock prices
Despite strong results and zero debt on its books, TCS shares dropped because investors are feeling cautious about the market overall right now.
As Moneycontrol put it on July 29, even good numbers aren't enough to shake off broader uncertainty at the moment.