Adani Green to invest ₹42,000cr in FY27 adding nearly 5GW

AGEL totals 19.3GW eyes 50GW

In FY26, AGEL added over 5 GW of new green energy projects, one of the biggest jumps worldwide outside China, bringing its total to 19.3 GW.

The company is pacing its growth to match India's grid upgrades and has set an ambitious target: hitting 50 GW by 2030, with Gujarat's Khavda project playing a major role.

They are also putting money into battery storage and pumped storage technology to keep renewable power reliable around the clock.