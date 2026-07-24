Adani Group denies airline plans in stock exchange filing Friday
Heard the buzz about Adani starting an airline?
The company just shut it down, calling the reports "entirely baseless and factually incorrect" in a stock exchange filing on Friday.
This follows claims that Adani wanted rule changes so airport operators could own bigger chunks of airlines, but Adani says they're not even considering getting into the airline business.
Adani Group runs 8 airports
Adani Group already runs eight airports (including Mumbai's) and is building another in Navi Mumbai.
They're big on ground handling, pilot training, aircraft maintenance, and even have a planned plane-building project with Brazil's Embraer.
Still, despite all this aviation action (and some concerns raised by IndiGo's boss about airport owners also running airlines), Adani insists they're sticking to their current plans and ruling out any plans to enter the airline business.