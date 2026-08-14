Adani Group discussed 80,000cr coal to chemicals project in Sundargarh
Adani Group discussed an around ₹80,000-crore coal-to-chemicals project in Sundargarh as part of a wider set of proposed investments in Odisha after meeting with the state's chief minister and deputy chief minister.
Their big ideas? Two huge power plants, a coal-to-chemicals project in Sundargarh, and new infrastructure for nuclear and clean energy.
The goal: boost Odisha's energy security and kickstart more industry across the state.
Adani Group plans mining, clean energy
The plans also cover bauxite mining in Rayagada and Koraput, an alumina refinery with its own power plant in Rayagada, and an aluminum smelter in Cuttack.
There's talk of expanding Dhamra Port too.
Clean energy, like pumped storage plants, solar power, and nuclear, is a major focus for sustainable growth.
Timelines are set to speed things up.