Adani Group discussed 80,000cr coal to chemicals project in Sundargarh

Adani Group discussed an around ₹80,000-crore coal-to-chemicals project in Sundargarh as part of a wider set of proposed investments in Odisha after meeting with the state's chief minister and deputy chief minister.

Their big ideas? Two huge power plants, a coal-to-chemicals project in Sundargarh, and new infrastructure for nuclear and clean energy.

The goal: boost Odisha's energy security and kickstart more industry across the state.